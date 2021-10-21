The Sayings of Muhammad (SAW)

Verily, to honour an old man is showing respect to God.
The best of alms is that which the right hand given and the left hand knoweth not of.
The most of excellent of alms is that of a man of small property, which he has earned by labour, and from which he giveth as much as he is able.
Fear God, in treating dumb animals and ride then when they are fit to be ridden and get off them when they are tied.
There are two benefits, of which the generality of men are losers, and which they do not know the value, health and leisure.
Every good act is charity.
God is pure and loveth purity and cleanliness.
There is no reward but Paradise for a Muslim who suffereth with patience when the soul of his affectionate friend is taken.
Riches are not from abundance of worldly goods, but from a contented mind.
Look to those inferior to yourselves, so that you may not hold God's benefits in contempt.
The exercise of religious duties will not atone for the fault of an abusive tongue.
“Give me advice', said someone. Muhammed (SAW) said, 'Be not angry'.
Humility and courtesy are acts if faith.
No father has given his child anything better than good manners.
It is of my ways that a man shall come out with his guest to the door of his house.
Whoever brigneth the dead land to life; that is cultivateth waste land, for his is reward therein.
Remember often the destroyer and cutter of delights, which is death.
Deliberation in undertakings is pleasing to God.
You will not enter Paradise until ye have faith, and ye will not complete your faith until ye love one another.
That person is not a perfect Muslim who eateth his fill, and leaveth his neighbour hungry.
What is Paradise? Muhammed (SAW) replied. “ it is what the eye hath not seen, nor the ear heard, nor even flashed across the mind of a man.”
Who is the most favoured of God? He from whom the greatest good cometh to His creatures.
Give the labourer his wage before his perspiration be dry.
He dieth not who giveth life to learning.
One learned man is harder on the devil than a thousand ignorant worshippers.
Shall I not inform you of a better act than fasting, alms, and prayers? Making peace between one another: enmity and malice tear up heavenly rewards by the roots.
From: The sayings of Muhammad by Allama Sir Abdullah al Mamun al Suharawardy