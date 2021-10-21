The Sayings of Muhammad (SAW)

Verily, to honour an old man is showing respect to God.

The best of alms is that which the right hand given and the left hand knoweth not of.

The most of excellent of alms is that of a man of small property, which he has earned by labour, and from which he giveth as much as he is able.

Fear God, in treating dumb animals and ride then when they are fit to be ridden and get off them when they are tied.

There are two benefits, of which the generality of men are losers, and which they do not know the value, health and leisure.

Every good act is charity.