The Story of Diabetes Mellitus and Recent Advances in its Management

Drugs For Diabetes and Recent Advances:

What About Insulin?

Although Insulin has been the first and most predictable agent in bringing the sugar levels down, it is not the best agent to reduce the vascular events like heart attacks and strokes. On the other hand, by causing weight gain, hypoglycemia and inflammatory changes leading to high BP, High cholesterol levels, heart failure and irregularities in heart beat can produce higher mortality. No doubt there have been great advances in Insulins and we have today very long-acting insulins and measures to avoid hypoglycemia.

For these reasons Insulin injections should be reserved for Type I diabetes where the pancreas does not produce any insulin because of genetic problems or destruction of the pancreas by auto-immune or viral disorders in childhood and those adults where in spite of oral drugs sugar levels remain un acceptably high.

For adult onset or maturity onset diabetes there is usually a reduction in the production of insulin or the utilization by the body tissues becomes faulty. These patients respond very well to oral drugs. The best and the most often used agent of first choice is Metformin which acts by making the body more sensitive to insulin, reduces the release of glucose from liver and decreases the absorption of sugar from gut. It continues to be the drug of first choice for type 2 diabetes and can reduce the HbA1c by up to 2%. There are now several group of oral drugs available; Sulfonyl urea’s were also amongst the first widely used oral anti-hyperglycemic medications. They triggerinsulin release from pancreas. several types of these pills have been marketed which include, glibenclamide, glimepiride and gliclazide which are the second-generation sulfonyl urea’s. They are more effective than first-generation drugs and have fewer side-effects. These agents however may cause weight gain. There is also a group of non-sulfonyl urea’s called Meglitinides (Repaglinide etc.)which also produce more insulin from pancreas and reduce HbA1c modestly by 0.5 to 1%.

Another group of drugs Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors(Sitagliptin, linagliptin, vildagliptin etc) are also often used, they also reduce glucose levels by increasing the levels of glucagon like peptide levels. These however can cause increase in body weight and need to be used with caution in patients with heart failure.

Recent Spectacular Advances in Drug Treatment:

SGLT2 (sodium-glucose co-transporter 2) inhibitors.

SGLT2 blockers are the only molecules that lead to removal of excess sugar from the body and this novel mechanism of action confers additional benefits of weight loss and blood pressure reduction, not seen with any other class of anti-diabetics. Three agents are available from this group. Empagliflozin (Jardiance and Gibtulio), Canagliflozin (Invokana, Sulisent and Prominad) and Dapagliflozin (Forxiga and several other generics). All three agents have positive data in this regard. This is heartening for patients with diabetes as well as the doctors treating them, as these agents now gives them an option to reduce risk of heart failure along with controlling blood sugar. The trial also shows that the drug improves kidney function. Available evidence with large clinical studies shows that SGLT2 inhibitors should be preferred as an add-on therapy for all type 2 diabetes patients who fail to achieve targets on metformin or who have uncontrolled diabetes at the time of diagnosis to reduce future heart and kidney related complications. Patients’ hearts will be at an advantage if SGLT2 inhibitors are started early, before disease advances and not just as a 3rd or 4th line of treatment.Only precaution is that patients with urinary and genital infections have to avoid these agents during active infection phase.

Recently this group of drugs has been found to be very useful in the treatment of heart failure including in non-diabetic patients.

GLP1 Analogues: This group of agents are extremely useful in diabetic, over weight patients who have had previous heart attack or a stroke. These are to be administered by an injection either daily (Liraglutide) or once a week (Semaglutide and Dulaglutide). They act on several target sites in the body and convincingly reduce recurrences of such events in addition to reducing weight. An oral agent Semaglutide (Rybelsus) tablet has been released in the USA and Europe and should be available by the end of this year in India also.

Other Measures: Regular exercise, quitting smoking, Weight reduction, keeping cholesterol levels very low, Blood pressure control to targets is extremely important for the holistic management of diabetic patients.

Take Home Message:

Diabetes is a disease as old as human civilization with a number of landmark researches which have brought us to this stage, where we are much better off in diagnosis and management. Improvements in the life style management coupled with very effective oral drugs besides newer Insulins have improved the outcomes remarkably. The revolutionary drugs like SGLT2 inhibitors have markedly reduced the chance of heart failure and resultant hospitalizations, weight gain and death. Agents belonging to the group of GLP1 analogues have helped in reducing the occurrence of vascular events like heart attacks and strokes besides weight reduction. It is now possible to improve the longevity of patients of diabetes with a good quality of life. These new group of drugs should be used more often than are being used presently.

Prof Upendra Kaul is Founder Director Gauri Kaul Foundation. A recipient of Dr B C Roy Award and Padma Shri