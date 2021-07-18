To promote CAB among students, DSEK starts IEC campaign on COVID-19

BY GK EDUCATION DESK

The school education department has initiated an IEC campaign to promote COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) among Students, Teachers and other stakeholders of the department.

The campaign has been started by the department to generate awareness about timely steps to prevent possible 3rdWave of COVID-19 and safeguard the health and mental wellbeing of Children.

In this regard, a circular has been issued by the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and wherein all the functionaries of the department particularly the teachers have been advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior besides advocating and creating awareness among the students and the community as well.

As per the circular, all the teachers and Resource Persons associated with the online or Tele and Radio Classes have been advised to demonstrate COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) prior to the commencement of Online, Tele, Radio or community classes on each day.