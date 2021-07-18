To promote CAB among students, DSEK starts IEC campaign on COVID-19

BY GK EDUCATION DESK
The school education department has initiated an IEC campaign to promote COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) among Students, Teachers and other stakeholders of the department.
The campaign has been started by the department to generate awareness about timely steps to prevent possible 3rdWave of COVID-19 and safeguard the health and mental wellbeing of Children.
In this regard, a circular has been issued by the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and wherein all the functionaries of the department particularly the teachers have been advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior besides advocating and creating awareness among the students and the community as well.
As per the circular, all the teachers and Resource Persons associated with the online or Tele and Radio Classes have been advised to demonstrate COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) prior to the commencement of Online, Tele, Radio or community classes on each day.
“Include parents and community during the IEC session once a week. Promote, advocate and campaign for COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in workplace, public transport, markets, gardens, parks and other places wherever needed,” the circular reads.
All the employees of the school education department have been asked to get themselves vaccinated and motivate others to do so.
“They shall also ensure that CAB be strictly followed in their workplaces as well,” the circular reads.
Also, all the Chief Education officers, DIET principals, ZEOs and Head of Institutions (HoI) have been instructed to ensure the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour by all their subordinates and follow instructions in letter and spirit.