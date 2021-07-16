Tribal People and their agonies

BY MANZOR AHMAD MALIK

Tribal people or Social Tribes are categorized as a community of indigenous people by the Constitution. They are also considered socially and economically disadvantaged.

It is not like we think about nomads that they carry flocks of sheep to different pastures for grazing and enjoying their lives. The life of nomads and tribal people is incredibly difficult and arduous. Mostly they possess worn out tents that can not even prevent downpours. They are characterized by being geographically isolated and relatively cut off from mainstream culture, hence exhibit backwardness in terms of socio-economic and educational parameters. They live a very tough life. There is no enjoyment or recreation in their lives. Food grains and other eatables are deficient as a result their children suffer from malnutrition. Recently, J& K administration deputed teachers to various pastures, meadows, and over the hills to survey tribal people who either move from place to place or leave their permanent residential places to rear sheep, goat, buffaloes, cows, and other animals in meadows. In this survey, many heart-wrenching issues came to sight.

These people are still living their lives in primitive ways. This is the sense which was discerned perfectly while carrying out this job. Consequently, this class of people is still devoid of basic facilities of life. As they don't have even a patch of fertile land to cultivate where they would prefer to settle permanently. So they wander from place to place to feed the flocks and herds of animals like sheep, goat, horses, and buffaloes.

They have to move from hill to hill to graze their livestock. The weather conditions in these places are not always favorable for them as a result they suffer loss of livestock. Their homes are made of torn polythene sheets, and patched clothes, that too suffices only a few persons. Rest of them, particularly young persons, spend nights under the sky. Old people can not walk due to sickness, so they become a burden and are to carried on horses. The livestock is always kept in the open where they become easy target of wild animals.