Unifying knowledge through multi-disciplinary and holistic education

This type of multidisciplinary and holistic education will in due course of time be adopted in all undergraduate and post-graduate programmes, including those in professional, technical and vocational disciplines.

Some people raise a question as to how it is practically possible for a person to be an expert in each and every field, fearing that it might lead to an overlap of multiple disciplines causing some kind of confusion and chaos.

Here it needs to be clarified that essentially there are five stages of skill acquisition viz., novice, advanced beginner, competent, proficient and an expert. Multidisciplinary and holistic education does not envisage to make everyone an expert in everything.

Rather it aims to make the learners understand and know something about everything, many things about something and everything about one thing.

It envisages to make them knowledgeable and competent in several areas but proficient and expert in only one of their chosen areas of specialization, by making a choice of one major and two minor subjects with honours or research at undergraduate level followed by one or two-year post-graduation programme with research.

Such type of multidisciplinary education will steer the learners through a lifelong, continuous and an ongoing process of self-awareness, self-discovery and self-actualisation.