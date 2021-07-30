We need public libraries

Knowledge, as Socrates said, is the highest virtue or excellence. Truly, knowledge is an inseparable and an inalienable character of human nature. It is as important as the existence of mankind itself. Undeniably, it leads human civilization to discover new things and open-up new horizons. Besides, it makes their existence more valuable and significant to the cosmos. Indeed, through knowledge the philosophy of life and God gets revealed to the whole mankind. In this regard, the concept of a library plays a significant and productive role all the time. Without a grain of doubt, libraries are an epicenter of knowledge and a place of those who love wisdom and have a passion for more learning and knowledge. This place develops the human mind with sufficient intellectual fertility, constructive and a progressive thinking. As someone rightly said that “people in libraries are as lethal as soldiers”.

Undoubtedly, it is the place that helps an individual to transform his/her life and to touch new horizons and new heights. It is true that these places are sowing the seeds of good and capable minds that in return could lead their societies to real and healthy destinations and achievements. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that, what we can learn from these places can hardly be learned anywhere else. “The purpose of a library is to collect, organize, preserve and provide access to knowledge and information in the form of books. It maintains a record or a collection of valuable books and records that can be passed to future generations. In the developed countries it is a source of freedom, equality and individual rights”.

Given the importance of the public library in the contemporary times, I recently visited a small block level library housed in a rented building and has been shifted thrice since late 1970’s in the main town of Hajin in Bandipora. The library has near about 8,000 valuable books on politics, science and religion, and a rich collection on Urdu literature and Sufism. The history of the library can be traced from the late 1970’s, when the then state of Jammu and Kashmir had started to establish handful of public libraries across the state and the existing block library in Hajin was one among them to provide and facilitate a reading space to the people of Hajin and the other adjusting areas.