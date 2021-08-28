What this shift means for the world

This impatience of the US administration and the rampant corruption with the Afghan government paved the way for the early entry of the Taliban into the Kabul. The “Graveyard of Empires” as Afghanistan is called was substantiated again by the success of the Taliban, even the mighty power could not hold as they could have dreamed off. As is well said, the wars are not won by gun battles, rather in the minds of the stakeholders involved. It is really a mind game. Won in the minds and by the minds. There is no denying the fact the US knew that the Taliban is going to win this war, it was just the matter of time.

Now when the Taliban 2.0 has entered the Kabul, Ashraf Ghani has already stepped down and left the country, the big question of the time is WHAT NOW FOR THE TALIBAN. Will the Taliban 2.0 be different from the old Taliban. How will they deal with the unemployment, healthcare, development, and corruption. The biggest question ever is what about the girls’ education. Will the Taliban allow the girls’ schools to operate this time, though promised, but it needs to be seen. Women rights are without any doubt going to be the contentious issue within the new Taliban government. Maintaining peace and preventing the Afghanistan going to civil war are definitely big challenge to the Taliban 2.0.

Apart from these internal challenges, some of the external challenges are also there to be faced by the Taliban 2.0, which most importantly includes the international recognition. Without the international recognition it is impossible to sustain for long. This time Taliban does not have the option of being aloof. Though the Taliban have Russia and China, apart from Pakistan on their side, the world would like to see some changes in the Taliban government, which most importantly includes inculcating much needed democratic values in their ideology, if not, then the challenges will pour in the Taliban 2.0 as well.

Though capturing back Afghanistan was not so tough for the Taliban, sustaining is. For sustaining, they need international recognition. For international recognition peaceful atmosphere in all over Afghanistan, taking adequate care of the minorities and most importantly women’s rights are much needed.

The game for the Taliban and the regional powers begins now. India, Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia are the regional and the most important stakeholders in Afghanistan now. How will Taliban connect to these countries and assure all its neighbours and take care of their interests in Afghanistan now, remains to be seen. As the Russia has refused to close its Embassy in Kabul after the guarantees from the Taliban, is it an indication that Kremlin will be recognising the Taliban regime?