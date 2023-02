Where once there used to be incidents of stone pelting, today football, wushu and various sports are played there. This is the picture of new Jammu Kashmir: Anurag Thakur Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos 3rd Edition of Khelo India Games Begins in Gulmarg: Pictures Here Union Sports Minister lauds the J&K Government for developing sports facilities at grassroot level & achieving unprecedented progress in the sports sector in a short span of time

Girls perform at the opening ceremony of the games at Gulmarg Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









LG aManoj Sinha and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the opening ceremony of the games Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Participants take a selfie with LG Manoj Sinha Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









I invite all our guests, who have come from every corner of the country to enjoy our hospitality, to enjoy the games and to enjoy the incredible sights and sounds of Jammu Kashmir: LG Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The mega sports event was declared open in the presence of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and I&B, Anurag Thakur Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









During the biggest winter sports tournament, more than 1500 Athletes from all over the country will compete in 11 different winter-sports disciplines. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The Union Minister assured full support and cooperation in developing Center of Excellence for Winter Games in the UT. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir