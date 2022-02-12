Photos

After Igloo Café, Gulmarg Gets Snow ‘Taj Mahal’ [Pics]

The creation of replica of one of the wonders of world has taken 17 days.
The duplicate of Taj Mahal built from frozen snow has become an attraction for the visitors in Kashmir's famous ski-resort Gulmarg. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The structure has been constructed by the management of Grand Mumtaz Resorts with an aim to attract more tourists.
The replica as per Grand Mumtaz's General Manager, Satyajit Gopal was built in seventeen days.
The famous ski resort Gulmarg has been witnessing a massive footfall of tourists this season, motivating the hotel management to construct it more elegantly, Gopal said.
"We have erected this out of love for tourists, for the real Taj Mahal is also a symbol of love," said the hotel management.
The snow-fashioned replica has been constructed in the hotel premises with measurements of 24X24 feet and sixteen feet in height.
An Igloo Cafe also made of snow has become another attraction for the tourists in Gulmarg.

