The garden will present a riot of colours as 15 lakh tulips would be on display besides few other varieties. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos Asia's Largest Tulip Garden To Open on March 19: Pictures Here Located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar, the Tulip Garden is ready to welcome tourists from March 19.

Besides 15 lakh tulips of various colours and hues, hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens will be on display in the garden located on the banks of Dal lake. In view of opening of Tulip Garden from Sunday, Traffic Plan has formulated route plan for convenience of visitors. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, was opened in 2008 by then chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad. This year there will be a rainbow of tulip colours, including yellow, red, crimson, purple and white. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Hundreds of gardeners are working tirelessly to make sure the garden is in full bloom at the time of the opening. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









"Every year, we expand this garden and new varieties are here. This year we have extended the fountain channel.... It should set an example of gardening professionalism across the globe," Inam-ul-Rehman, in charge of the tulip garden, told news agency PTI. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir







The Tulip Garden is spread over 52.5 hectares and has over 15 lakh flowers.

