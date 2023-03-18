Asia's Largest Tulip Garden To Open on March 19: Pictures Here

Besides 15 lakh tulips of various colours and hues, hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens will be on display in the garden located on the banks of Dal lake.
The garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, was opened in 2008 by then chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"Every year, we expand this garden and new varieties are here. This year we have extended the fountain channel.... It should set an example of gardening professionalism across the globe," Inam-ul-Rehman, in charge of the tulip garden, told news agency PTI.
The Tulip Garden is spread over 52.5 hectares and has over 15 lakh flowers.