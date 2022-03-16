In Frames: Almond Flower Bloom At Srinagar's Badamwari

A couple takes a selfie at the historic 'Badamwari' garden on the foothills of Koh-e-Maaran in Srinagar on Tuesday March 15, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The flower bloom inside the garden heralds the arrival of spring in Kashmir bidding farewell to the harsh winters. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A woman takes pictures of three girls at the historic 'Badamwari' garden on the foothills of Koh-e-Maaran in Srinagar on Tuesday March 15, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Alongside human visitors, the garden provides the first sips of nectar of the season to the insects after the winter-long hibernation. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A butterfly sucks nectar from an almond flower at the historic 'Badamwari' garden on the foothills of Koh-e-Maaran in Srinagar on Tuesday March 15, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir