In Frames: Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Srinagar Thrown Open For Visitors

Tulips in full bloom at Asia's largest Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills and overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar on March 23, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The Tulip Garden was thrown open for public on Wednesday morning with a big number of visitors both locals and tourists thronging the garden on the first day. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Around 1.5 million tulips are expected to bloom at Tulip Garden Srinagar this season estimated to last till mid-April. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Tulips of different hues at the expansive garden spread over around 360 kanals present a riot of colours in spring to the utter delight of visitors. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Authorities have been holding host of activities including musical and cultural shows inside Tulip Garden Srinagar as part of the Tulip Festival to attract visitors. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Women walk past rows of tulips at Asia's largest Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills and overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar on March 23, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A couple takes selfie at Asia's largest Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills and overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar on March 23, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir