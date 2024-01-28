In Frames: Fresh snowfall infuses life into Gulmarg, people jubilant

Mubashir Khan

January 28, 2024 7:53 pm No Comments
 Sledge pullers, horsemen are busy again. Hoteliers and vendors are smiling again in Kashmir’s Gulmarg as fresh snowfall makes the famous ski-resort lively again. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
The prolonged, scary dry-spell was finally over on Sunday for many parts of Kashmir including the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, bringing joy to the people who were otherwise disheartened by the barren appearance of the hill station. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
The change in weather comes amid several Western Disturbances impacting temperatures and weather patterns in J-K. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
The weather department has predicted wet spell till February 3, saying temperatures are expected to plummet further until then. Mubashir Khan/ GK
The dry-spell was taking a toll on Kashmir’s economy, while bringing region’s tourism sector to its knees after majority of the bookings for hotels were cancelled or put on hold amid the unusual winter. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
With the famous ski-resort blanketed by snow again, hope is rejuvenated again among the people here, especially those associated with the tourism business. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
The administration has advised travellers and visitors to use chains on their vehicles before going up towards Gulmarg from Tangmarg. Non-4×4 vehicles have a less chance of being allowed up if the tyres of their cars are not chained. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

