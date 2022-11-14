In Frames: Kashmir's Golden Fall

A woman carries a heap of chinar leaves stacked over her head as she moves over an artificial waterfall in Srinagar's Nishat as the season of fall turns mighty Chinar trees delightfully golden. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
With major gardens and country-side locations dotted with Chinar trees, women collecting and burning Chinar leaves is a common sight during autumn in Kashmir. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Smoke rises as a woman burns fallen Chinar-leaves to make coal colloquially called 'Panne Tsceni' to be used in earthen fire-pots during winters in Kashmir. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
While autumn is usually a harvest season, in Kashmir, the late period of the season when the leaves turn yellow and crimson, heralds the arrival of winter.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Autumn in Kashmiri is called Harud. It is the period between end of September to mid- November. The season has its charm of changing colours of leaves on trees. The green leaves turn to golden and then reddish-orange before turning brown and finally falling to the ground.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The thick foliage carpeting gardens and pathways in Kashmir mesmerizes people even as the Valley turns golden. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A non-local boy and female tourists in Kashmiri attire click a selfie with majestic Chinars in the backdrop in Nishat garden. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir