In Frames: Orchardists Hit Hard As Kashmir Receives Early Snowfall

A branch of an apple tree broken off due to early snowfall in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday October 23, 2021.Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
A man plucks apples from a tree covered by snow in south Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday October 23, 2021.Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
The early snowfall this year comes at a time when the apple harvest season had just begun with a considerable part of the produce still on the trees. Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
A man lifts up the branch of an apple tree broken by early snow in south Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday October 23, 2021.Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
A man in a raincoat walks in front of a row of Shikaras anchored in Dal Lake in Srinagar amid incessant rain on Saturday October 23, 2021.Aman Farooq
A Shikara rows in Dal Lake covered by a blanket of fog amid incessant rain in Srinagar on Saturday October 23, 2021.Aman Farooq
A group of tourists enjoys early snowfall at tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday October 23, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir