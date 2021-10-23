Photos

In Frames: Orchardists Hit Hard As Kashmir Receives Early Snowfall

The early snowfall this year comes at a time when the apple harvest season had just begun with a considerable part of the produce still on the trees.
Apples lay strewn on ground from a branch snapped by early snowfall in south Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday October 23, 2021.Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
A branch of an apple tree broken off due to early snowfall in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday October 23, 2021.
A man plucks apples from a tree covered by snow in south Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday October 23, 2021.
A man lifts up the branch of an apple tree broken by early snow in south Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday October 23, 2021.
A man in a raincoat walks in front of a row of Shikaras anchored in Dal Lake in Srinagar amid incessant rain on Saturday October 23, 2021.
A Shikara rows in Dal Lake covered by a blanket of fog amid incessant rain in Srinagar on Saturday October 23, 2021.
A group of tourists enjoys early snowfall at tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday October 23, 2021.
