In Frames: three-day eventful G-20 summit in Srinagar

Srinagar was all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, preparations were put in place while security was kept on high alert as this was a first major international event after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped in 2019.

For the three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir was under a three-tier security grid. From aerial surveillance drone monitoring to National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos being deployed around the venue. Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) were also deployed at several places to prevent any untoward incident. Srinagar city's walls and roads were decorated to welcome the delegates.