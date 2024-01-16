In Photos: Fishermen brave freezing cold to cast nets, earn livelihood in Kashmir Mubashir Khan January 16, 2024 5:22 pm No Comments Gallery Fishermen catch fish in fresh waters of Banyari Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on a freezing day. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Amid harsh winter period ‘Chila-e-Kalan’ fishermen fetch livelihood from cold waters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) A group of fishermen get ready on a chilly morning at the banks of the water body in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Amidst dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley, several water bodies are facing drought-like conditions. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) J&K Government has made it mandatory for fishermen to obtain fishing license from Directorate of Fisheries. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Fishermen of catchment areas of north Kashmir’s Bandipora use fishing gear to catch fish and earn livelihood for their families. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Fishermen cast net to catch bulk of fish in one go in Banyari village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Photo: Mubashir Khan) Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:one × five = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Srinagar became a model of urban transformation courtesy smart city interventions: LGNext Next post: Army soldier dead, another injured in Poonch road accident