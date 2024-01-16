In Photos: Fishermen brave freezing cold to cast nets, earn livelihood in Kashmir

Mubashir Khan

January 16, 2024
Fishermen catch fish in fresh waters of Banyari Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on a freezing day. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)
Amid harsh winter period ‘Chila-e-Kalan’ fishermen fetch livelihood from cold waters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)
A group of fishermen get ready on a chilly morning at the banks of the water body in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)
Amidst dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley, several water bodies are facing drought-like conditions. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)
J&K Government has made it mandatory for fishermen to obtain fishing license from Directorate of Fisheries. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)
Fishermen of catchment areas of north Kashmir’s Bandipora use fishing gear to catch fish and earn livelihood for their families. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)
Fishermen cast net to catch bulk of fish in one go in Banyari village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Photo: Mubashir Khan)

