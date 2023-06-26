In Photos: Shah-Tul Harvesting In Kashmir

Cherished by locals , the Mulberry tree is the main element of the silk production in the Valley, which experts fear is in the endangered period.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
To counter the problem, Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology last year distributed Mulberry seeds to encourage its farming.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The government in October last year said it will be planting 19,283 mulberry saplings along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Once famous for its medicinal values and taste, the fruit has now almost disappeared from Kashmir’s mulberry farms and orchards.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Experts say that the Shah-Tul is least prone to diseases, thus making it a rare organic fruit. “It’s one of its kind, even more nutritious than strawberry,” said an expert.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
While dearth of Mulberry trees hit the region's Silk Industry, Government said it is working on multi-pronged strategy to revive the sericulture sector in the Valley. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir