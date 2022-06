Flood waters entered the lanes and residential houses in Goripora locality of Bemina after a breach in a stream.

Incessant rains in Kashmir from the past few days have led to an increase in water level in all the river and tributaries. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir

A man shifts his personal belongings after flood waters entered his home in Goripora locality of Bemina. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir









A man watches as flood waters enter a residential house in Goripora area of Bemina. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir









A man is stuck after a breach in the flood channel led to flooding in Goripora locality. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir









All the lanes were flooded following the breach. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir









A breach in the flood channel left the area flooded. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir