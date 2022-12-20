Ahead of Christmas, artisans in Kashmir say there are around 100,000 orders for different kinds of artistic miniatures from across the globe.
Photos

In Pictures: Christmas Jingle for Kashmir Artisans

Instill hope of continuity and survival
Mubashir Khan
Mubashir Khan
Published on
From vibrant Paper-Mache balls to different animal heads to X-mass tree, Mohammad Maqbool, is keeping up pace to meet the deadline.
To meet the deadlines, Maqbool says, he has also put his son to work.
"With such a flow of work, we artisans will be glad to involve our children in the art and let them carry the tradition of their forefathers," rejoiced the optimistic Maqbool even as he stroked colours over his canvas.
Christians believe Jesus Christ (Essa A.S) was born on 25th December and observe the day as a religious and cultural celebration.
Maqbool works on his latest design customized for a Christmas gift, he said.
Photography: Mubashir Khan

Text: Haseeb Ibn Hameed

