In Pictures: Christmas Jingle for Kashmir Artisans

From vibrant Paper-Mache balls to different animal heads to X-mass tree, Mohammad Maqbool, is keeping up pace to meet the deadline. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
To meet the deadlines, Maqbool says, he has also put his son to work.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
"With such a flow of work, we artisans will be glad to involve our children in the art and let them carry the tradition of their forefathers," rejoiced the optimistic Maqbool even as he stroked colours over his canvas.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Christians believe Jesus Christ (Essa A.S) was born on 25th December and observe the day as a religious and cultural celebration. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Maqbool works on his latest design customized for a Christmas gift, he said. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir