As per officials, an estimated 8.33 lakh children are scheduled to be inoculated in the fresh vaccination drive at 308 vaccination sites in Jammu division and 514 in Kashmir division.

In Pictures: COVID Vaccination Of Children aged 15-18 Begins In J&K

Students queue at the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, Srinagar to get jabbed on the inaugural day of vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in J&K, on Monday January 3, 2021. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir