In Pictures: COVID Vaccination Of Children aged 15-18 Begins In J&K
As per officials, an estimated 8.33 lakh children are scheduled to be inoculated in the fresh vaccination drive at 308 vaccination sites in Jammu division and 514 in Kashmir division.
Students queue at the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, Srinagar to get jabbed on the inaugural day of vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in J&K, on Monday January 3, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department Vivek Bharadwaj (C) kick-started the vaccination drive in Srinagar alongside rest of India, on Monday January 3, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A parallel drive was started in Jammu from Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
A health worker prepares COVID-19 vaccination dose to be administered to a student at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, Srinagar on Monday January 3, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The announcement for COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Christmas Day December 25 last year amid a spike in the new Coronavirus variant Omicron. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
A youth gets inoculated against COVID-19 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar on Monday January 3, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Students inside Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, Srinagar to get COVID-19 jab on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in J&K, on Monday January 3, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
India's indigenously manufactured Covaxin of the Bharat Biotech is being inoculated to children in the fresh vaccination drive across India. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir