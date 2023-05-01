Ali Mohammad Najar of Shuglipora area of Khag in central Kashmir's Budgam holds a wooden samovar at his workplace.
Ali Mohammad Najar of Shuglipora area of Khag in central Kashmir's Budgam holds a wooden samovar at his workplace.
In Pictures: Crafting Utensils From Wood

The skilled craftsman turns raw pieces of wood into traditional Samovar, ladle, kettle and many other more items used in the kitchen
The idea of making wooden culinary items came to him when a Hakeem (Traditional healer) approached him for a wooden-tumbler for a patient.

Since then, Mohammad hasn't stopped and has continued to innovate. His creations, including tumblers, kettle, Samovar, and eating bowls, have not only caught the attention of locals but also foreigners who value the health benefits of using wooden items over aluminium utensils.

Intrigued by the concept, Ali Mohammad delved deeper into the craft, and his interest grew as he learned more about the health benefits of using wooden utensils.
Intrigued by the concept, Ali Mohammad delved deeper into the craft, and his interest grew as he learned more about the health benefits of using wooden utensils.
"I realized that aluminium utensils can have adverse effects on health, whereas wooden utensils are safer and more eco-friendly. I decided to explore this craft further and started creating wooden kitchen items," shared Ali Mohammad.
"I realized that aluminium utensils can have adverse effects on health, whereas wooden utensils are safer and more eco-friendly. I decided to explore this craft further and started creating wooden kitchen items," shared Ali Mohammad.

One of Ali Mohammad's customers, Rukhsana Rehmat expressed her satisfaction with his wooden items.

"I have been using Ali Mohammad's wooden glass for a while now, and I can feel the difference. It's not only aesthetically pleasing but also has a natural warmth and texture that adds to the overall experience of using it."

Ali Mohammad's wooden kitchen items are not only functional and healthy but also visually appealing, showcasing his craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Ali Mohammad's wooden kitchen items are not only functional and healthy but also visually appealing, showcasing his craftsmanship and attention to detail.

He carefully selects the type of wood and uses traditional techniques to craft each item with precision and care.

"I take pride in creating these wooden kitchen utensils. It's not just a job for me, but a passion. I believe in promoting a healthier lifestyle and preserving our traditional crafts," said Ali Mohammad.

