In Pictures: Crafting Utensils From Wood

The idea of making wooden culinary items came to him when a Hakeem (Traditional healer) approached him for a wooden-tumbler for a patient.
Since then, Mohammad hasn't stopped and has continued to innovate. His creations, including tumblers, kettle, Samovar, and eating bowls, have not only caught the attention of locals but also foreigners who value the health benefits of using wooden items over aluminium utensils.
One of Ali Mohammad's customers, Rukhsana Rehmat expressed her satisfaction with his wooden items.
"I have been using Ali Mohammad's wooden glass for a while now, and I can feel the difference. It's not only aesthetically pleasing but also has a natural warmth and texture that adds to the overall experience of using it."
He carefully selects the type of wood and uses traditional techniques to craft each item with precision and care.
"I take pride in creating these wooden kitchen utensils. It's not just a job for me, but a passion. I believe in promoting a healthier lifestyle and preserving our traditional crafts," said Ali Mohammad.