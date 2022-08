CRPF officers and Jawans take part in a Tiranga bike rally during the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' ahead of 75th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday, 11 August 2022. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally In Lal Chowk

CRPF officers and Jawans take part in a Tiranga bike rally during the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' ahead of 75th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday, 11 August 2022. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









