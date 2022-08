Photos

In Pictures: Curbs in Srinagar Parts on 8th Muharram

Police on Sunday said the restrictions imposed in jurisdictions of 8 police stations of Srinagar city near the one prohibited route was done so as to ensure that law & order situation doesn't arise. While the police regretted the inconvenience caused to the general public and tourists, a spokesman said that the restrictions were imposed to prevent "sectarian/ communal clashes or altercation with police/security forces".