A student reads from a book as his teacher assists him amid the ongoing session of seasonal classrooms in the mountainous region of Tosa Maidan in KashmirMubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
In Pictures: Education in wilderness

Seasonal classes and seasonal teachers, nomadic children crave of quality education
In the meadows of Tosa Maidan, a rhythmic and melodious voice of children reading poems and spellings reverberates in the mountains, but that voice suddenly and subtly turns frail when they are asked about the quality of their education.

Students from the nomadic community attend seasonal classes during the period of their stay for six months of summer in the mountains of Kashmir.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Held for the six-months of summers when the nomadic community stays in the lush green, pasturage mountainous regions of the Valley, these seasonal classes are a hope for less privileged children.

But for them, there is no assistance from the government to enhance their education, elders of the community say. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Excited and joyful to learn new things, students say unavailability of new books and proper stationary often break their hearts while some of them are discouraged to carry on with their education.

The community including the seasonal teachers manage to get books and notebooks for children on their own, situation, these teachers say hamper the quality education for these kids.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

While they respect their teachers during the six-months of the education, teachers say they are forced "to be in disgrace when for the remaining six-months they are forced to do hard labour, which gets worse when the employer is a parent of one of his students."

Although government pays remuneration to the teachers for six-months, the remaining six-months they do hard labour to sustain themselves and their families, lifestyle, teachers say affect their rapport in the eyes of their students.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Kids play cricket with makeshift bat and ball after the class hours.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
While the administration is focusing on the people from Schedule Tribes categories, community members say, they have yet to reap any benefits from the officials.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Additional to Tosa Maidan, these classes take place in many mountainous areas of Kashmir, where nomadic people stay for the warm season. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

