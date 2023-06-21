Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Yoga enthusiasts at the 9th International Yoga Day Celebrations at Botanical Garden, Srinagar.
In Pictures: Embracing the Spirit of International Yoga Day

LG Manoj Sinha leads yoga enthusiasts at Botanical Garden; BJP Workers, SSB Jawans, army soldiers and students celebrate International Yoga Day
“Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One World, One Health. This year's theme underlines the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” the Lt Governor said.
BJP workers are seen practicing Yoga on the 'International Yoga Day' in Kashmir
This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.
An SSB man is seen flexing as he practicing Yoga on the 'International Yoga Day'
“The great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, inflammation in the body and heart diseases. Yoga brings harmony in our body-mind,” the Lt Governor observed.
Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.
For Yoga, one needs both physical and mental discipline, so that body and mind do not function separately but work in an integrated manner, the Lt Governor said.
Addition to BJP workers, SSB officials, LG Manoj Sinha other officials including Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Sh Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Forest Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department and senior officers also participated in the International Yoga day celebration.
