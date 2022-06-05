In Pictures: First Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Saudi As Hajj Resumes After Two Years

Authorities in Kashmir flagged off the first batch of 145 pilgrims for Hajj 2022 as the holy pilgrimage resumes after a hiatus of two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
As per officials, around 6000 pilgrims from J&K will perform Hajj 2022 of which 5856 pilgrims will leave from Kashmir valley and others from Delhi Airport.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the pilgrims, a facility of RT-PCR Covid-19 test at JVC Hospital Bemina and e-rickshaw besides other facilities at Hajj House have been made available to pilgrims. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A Kashmiri man bids farewell to a relative as he leaves for Saudi Arabia for Hajj, in Srinagar on Sunday June 5 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Women pilgrims wave at relatives at Hajj House Bemina in Srinagar before leaving for Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2022 on Sunday June 5, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir