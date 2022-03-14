In Pictures: Four Charred To Death, 15 Injured In Jammu Blaze

As per police, the fire was triggered by a suspected short circuit and intensified due to the gas cylinder blasts burning four inmates to death and injuring several others. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Locals said they heard loud bangs and saw huge flames and billows of smoke emanating from the scrap store after which many inmates came out engulfed in flames. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
A rescue operation was soon launched to evacuate the injured to the hospital. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir