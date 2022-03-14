Photos

In Pictures: Four Charred To Death, 15 Injured In Jammu Blaze

The fire broke out inside a scrap store in the Residency Road area of the city due to a suspected short circuit and intensified due to subsequent explosion of LPG cylinders inside the store.
In Pictures: Four Charred To Death, 15 Injured In Jammu Blaze
Four persons died while at least 15 others were injured after a fire broke out in a scrap store triggering LGP cylinder explosions in Jammu's Residency Road area on the evening of Monday March 14, 2022.Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
GK Photo Desk
As per police, the fire was triggered by a suspected short circuit and intensified due to the gas cylinder blasts burning four inmates to death and injuring several others.
As per police, the fire was triggered by a suspected short circuit and intensified due to the gas cylinder blasts burning four inmates to death and injuring several others. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Locals said they heard loud bangs and saw huge flames and billows of smoke emanating from the scrap store after which many inmates came out engulfed in flames.
Locals said they heard loud bangs and saw huge flames and billows of smoke emanating from the scrap store after which many inmates came out engulfed in flames. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
A rescue operation was soon launched to evacuate the injured to the hospital.
A rescue operation was soon launched to evacuate the injured to the hospital. Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
LPG cylinder blast
Jammu blaze
Residency road fire incident

Related Stories

No stories found.