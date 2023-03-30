Salima Jagal, a 22-year-old girl from Anderwan hamlet of district Ganderbal has become a role model after she hand-wrote the holy Quran in four months that too without any knowledge of Arabic calligraphy.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
In Pictures: Girl Who Hand-Wrote Quran in Four Months
Salima Jagal from Ganderbal district has set an example by hand-writing a copy of the Holy Quran, which includes 1200 attributes along with Urdu tarjuma (translation). Salima accomplished this remarkable feat within four months. Her dedication and love for the Quran have been widely praised.