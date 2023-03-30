Salima Jagal, a 22-year-old girl from Anderwan hamlet of district Ganderbal has become a role model after she hand-wrote the holy Quran in four months that too without any knowledge of Arabic calligraphy. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: Girl Who Hand-Wrote Quran in Four Months Salima Jagal from Ganderbal district has set an example by hand-writing a copy of the Holy Quran, which includes 1200 attributes along with Urdu tarjuma (translation). Salima accomplished this remarkable feat within four months. Her dedication and love for the Quran have been widely praised.

Salima has written the Quran in such beautiful handwriting that it amazes people. Salima is also pursuing graduation in the Arts stream. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Salima attributes her passion for writing the Holy Book to the religious atmosphere in her home and her family’s emphasis on studying and mastering the Holy Quran. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir







