The main Independence Day function was held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where LG Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour and addressed a huge gathering. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar LG Manoj Sinha said that the overwhelming participation of the people in the G20 Summit, Amarnath Yatra and Muharram procession after three decades testify the beginning of a new era of peace and tranquility for J&K.

Members of J&K Police take part in March Past at the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









People queued up outside the Bakshi Stadium to participate in the Independence Day function. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Members of the public were invited for the first time since 1989 to participate in the I-day function. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Students demonstrate skills as part of programmes to add to the extravaganza of the event. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









People watch as I-Day celebrations get underway at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









A chopper drops flowers at the venue of Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir