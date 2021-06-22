Home
Latest News
Today's Paper
Kashmir
Opinion & Editorial
GKWebTV
Photos
In Pictures: International Yoga Day Celebrated
On 21 June 2021, seventh Yoga Day was celebrated
BSF personnel perform yoga at BSF camp in Humhama on International Yoga Day, on Monday 21 June 2021.
Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Published on :
22 Jun, 2021 , 4:00 am
1 min read
School students photographed on International Yoga Day as they perform yoga at a playground in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, Monday 21 June 2021.
Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed people through Yoga Day Programme, 21 June 2021.
Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Men relaxing during the Yoga practice on International Yoga Day at Anantnag playground on Monday 21 June 2021.
Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
The lead event of the day was televised due to restrictions on gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Ayush Ministry. 21 June 2021.
Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
Related Stories
No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com
INSTALL APP