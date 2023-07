Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

In Pictures: Jhelum Swells After Incessant Rains

Following incessant rains, the water level in the Jhelum river has risen significantly, reigniting fears of a potential flood reminiscent of the devastating 2014 floods. The heavy rainfall caused a surge in the water level, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike. However, the water level has started to recede with the improvement in weather.