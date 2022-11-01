A Kashmiri family plucks saffron flowers on a farm in Pampore, 14 km (9 miles) south of Srinagar in Kashmir valley.
In Pictures: Kashmiri Saffron in Tata’s Basket

Considered the best in the world, Kashmiri saffron is known for its distinctive long, flat and silky threads with a dark red color, extraordinary aroma, powerful colouring and flavoring capabilities.
In a first, 45 kgs of fresh saffron flowers have been purchased by Tata consumers Products Limited.

Tata Consumer Products, a part of Tata Group, is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods company with its corporate headquarter in Mumbai and it also produces tea with natural Saffron flavour.

As per Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Tata Consumers Products Limited collected 45 kgs of saffron flowers for its processing and collection at the International Kashmir Saffron trade Centre (IIKSTC) in Pampore.

This could boost marketing of Kashmir saffron.

A girl holds a basket filled with saffron flowers in a field in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir.
A Kashmiri family plucks saffron flowers on a farm in Pampore, 14 km (9 miles) south of Srinagar in Kashmir valley.
Considered the best in the world, Kashmiri saffron is known for its distinctive long, flat and silky threads with a dark red color, extraordinary aroma, powerful colouring and flavoring capabilities.
Farmers separate stigmas from the saffron crocus after harvesting in a house in Pampore, south of Srinagar.
Pampore is known for its high quality Saffron production. Kashmir, more specifically plateau land of Pampore just outside Srinagar, is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world where saffron grows.
A Kashmiri girl hold basket full of harvested saffron as she poses for a picture in a field in Pampore Kashmir.
Saffron is grown commercially in Spain, Kashmir and Iran. But the Kashmir variety is considered the best, and the most expensive.
