In Pictures: Kashmiri Saffron in Tata’s Basket

In a first, 45 kgs of fresh saffron flowers have been purchased by Tata consumers Products Limited.

Tata Consumer Products, a part of Tata Group, is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods company with its corporate headquarter in Mumbai and it also produces tea with natural Saffron flavour.

As per Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Tata Consumers Products Limited collected 45 kgs of saffron flowers for its processing and collection at the International Kashmir Saffron trade Centre (IIKSTC) in Pampore.

This could boost marketing of Kashmir saffron.