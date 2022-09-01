In Pictures: Kashmir's Grape Village

In Kashmir famous for apples and saffron, grapes are turning out to be a new cash crop in this village on the foothills of the Himalayas. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Villagers at Repora Lar in Ganderbal cultivate different grapes varieties like Hussaini, Sahibi, Kishmish, Anabeshai and Ruby. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A man packs grapes in a cardboard box at Repora Lar in GanderbalMubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Repora village in Lar Ganderbal has created a niche for cultivating quality grapes over the years. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir