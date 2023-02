Officials stated that no casualties had been reported and that people had been relocated to safe places. Special Arrangement

Photos In Pictures: Landslide Damages Houses in Ganderbal Nearly a dozen houses were damaged due to a massive landslide in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

At least 10 houses, several shops and 4 cowsheds were damaged after landslide struck Rezan area. Special Arrangement









The landslide also blocked Sonamarg road. Special Arrangement









Officials said that a rescue operation continued overnight and all affected persons were shifted to safety. Special Arrangement









Locals remove the debris after landslide struck the area, damaging houses. Special Arrangement









An earthmover at the site of the landslide Special Arrangement