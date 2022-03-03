In Pictures: Last Man Carving Wood Miniatures in Kashmir

In his 28x4 ft workshop, Mr Murran (56) is joyfully hitting the chisel with his wooden hammer, eventually producing a masterpiece.
Mr Murran carves intricate miniatures out of wood depicting culture of Kashmir besides other special and unique designs. Mr Murran is the last man to carve out miniatures from wood using only a chisel and a hammer.
Notwithstanding his hearing and speaking disabilities, Mr Murran, who has been in this field for over four decades, has excelled in carving and is setting an example with his skills.
But in a Muslim dominated area like Kashmir, carving human miniatures doesn’t come without repercussions. "Making human miniatures is unacceptable in our society and we have received some criticism for it. However, my father does it only to portray the Kashmiri culture and not for promoting anything else," says Saqlain.
Mr Murran, who has learned this craft from his late father, uses his photographic memory to create designs and unique art pieces. "He carves out designs that his father used to create over three decades ago. Just by using his memory," says Saqlain.
As artists struggle financially in Kashmir, Mr Murran’s son helps in getting the clientele for his father's work by using the Internet. "I wasn't taught this art and now the only way I can help is by showcasing his [father’s] work to people, so they may recognize his skill. This is also helping us in our business," says Saqlain.
"Traditionally, we would sell our products to traders only and receive a meagre price but after we exposed our products to the people directly, we started getting a better price for my father's hard work. We also receive custom orders now," he says.
Mr Murran’s son and nephew have been successful in establishing their own venture where they sell artworks designed by him. "After my father dies, there will be no artwork left to sell and we would be forced to only sell furniture in our showroom," laments Saqlain.
Despite hardships and disability, Saqlain says his father has taught him that no matter what your weakness is, "We can always overcome them by our will and determination to live and stand on our own feet.”