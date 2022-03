Photos

In Pictures: Leech Therapy Marks Nowruz In Kashmir

Nowruz (new day) marks the beginning of the Persian new year and arrival of spring. In Kashmir, people throng the traditional leech therapists on the auspicious occasion to supposedly treat various skin and joint ailments like frostbite, gout and arthritis. While Medicinal Leech Therapy (MLT) is an established complementary medicine method in medical science, in Kashmir, it is believed that the leech sucks the "impure blood" and helps to treat various skin and joint ailments.