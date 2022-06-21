In Pictures: LG Sinha Leads Mass Yoga Programme on Dal Banks
The theme of this year's Yoga Day celebrations is 'Yoga for Humanity' and around 25 crore people across the world are expected to take part in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all.
LG Manoj Sinha (R) performed yoga asanas along with senior officials at an event on the banks of the Dal Lake on the International Yoga Day on Tuesday June 21, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Sinha led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the union territory and urged all to embrace the ancient practice.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
"This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders & bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect," said said in a tweet.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Sinha said the theme for this year's International Yoga Day, 'Yoga For Humanity', underlines the message of universal brotherhood in trying times.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The mass yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The students and paramilitary personnel participated in the event held at SKICC on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir