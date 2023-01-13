In Pictures: Life in Srinagar Amid Snowfall

Srinagar received the season's first major snowfall, giving a tough time to the commuters. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Vendors were seen assembling their huge colourful umbrellas as the city received the first major snowfall of the season.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
J&K police personnel maintain security amid snowfall in Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar area, on Friday 13 January 2023. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Shopkeepers warm themselves around a fire place in Srinagar's Maisuma area, on Friday 13 January 2023.Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar witnessed a Snow-flurry, preventing the accumulation but making the roads slippery and prone to accidents. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Security personnel chat as they stand guard on Srinagar's Gaw Kadal bridge. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Men buy winter shoes at Auqaf Market in Maisuma amid snowfall, on Friday 13 January 2023. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the major surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, was also closed due to shooting stones and mudslides in Ramban district, officials said.Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Most of the flights were suspended at Srinagar airport due to snowfall and low visibility, officials said. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
According to the meteorological department, till 1430 hours, Srinagar received 2 cm, Pahalgam 28cm precipitation.Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
J&K police's Flying Squad vehicle is seen patrolling to meet any exigency in Srinagar amid snowfall.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir