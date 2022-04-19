In Pictures: Open Iftaar On The Banks Of Jhelum

Management at Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar has been organizing open Iftaar during the holy month of Ramadhan for the last ten years.
Muslim men wait for sunset to break their fast in the month of Ramadhan during an open Iftaar organised by Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar on Friday April 15, 2022.Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir
A Muslim youth prepares basil seed drinks to be served at an open Iftaar outside Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar on Friday April 15, 2022.Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir
The meals are served on long sheets arranged in rows to accommodate more and more people. Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir
Dozens of Muslims break their fast in an aura filled with spirituality during the open Iftaar.Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir
Besides fresh fruits, the faithful are served basil seed drinks and dates to break their fast.Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir
Muslim youth pray while waiting for sunset to break their Ramadhan fast during an open Iftaar organised by Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar on Friday April 15, 2022.Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir