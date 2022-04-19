Management at Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar has been organizing open Iftaar during the holy month of Ramadhan for the last ten years.

In Pictures: Open Iftaar On The Banks Of Jhelum

Muslim men wait for sunset to break their fast in the month of Ramadhan during an open Iftaar organised by Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar on Friday April 15, 2022. Habib Naqash for Greater Kashmir