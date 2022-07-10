In Pictures: Rescuers Search For Bodies After Cloudburst Near Amarnath Cave Shrine

Soldiers of the J&K Rifles removing debris to search for bodies of pilgrims after cloudburst at a basecamp near Amarnath cave shrine, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday July 9,2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The cloudburst, which occurred around 5:30 pm on Friday triggered flash floods that washed away three langars (community kitchens) and 25 Yatri tents. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Soldiers retrieve a body of a pilgrim after cloudburst hits a base camp at Baltal near Amarnath cave shrine in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday July 8, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, some using helicopter services. The rescue operation is still going on and the authorities are trying to ascertain the exact casualties or damage caused by the calamity. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
An Army helicopter at the Nilagrar helipad during the evacuation of pilgrims after cloudburst hit Baltal base camp near Amarnath cave shrine in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday July 8, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
An Amarnath pilgrim is treated at an Army hospital on Saturday, a day after cloudburst near Amarnath cave shrine. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir