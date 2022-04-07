In Pictures: Spirituality In The Air As Ramadhan Gets Underway

A Kashmiri man recites the holy Qur'an inside a shrine during ongoing fasting in the month of Ramadhan in Srinagar on Wednesday April 6, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Muslims observe day-long obligatory fast from predawn till dusk and turn more devout during the month of Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Besides the obligatory prayers, Muslims offer special 'Nawafil' or supplementary prayers during Ramadhan believed to fetch more rewards as per the Islamic belief. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Kashmiri Muslims offer 'Taraweeh' the night prayers inside a shrine in Srinagar during Ramadhan 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Muslims offer Taraweeh prayers inside a shrine in Srinagar during Ramadhan-2022. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
People buying Islamic books at a stall in Srinagar during Ramadhan-2022. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Dates are an integral part of Ramadhan Muslims, who break the fast with the nutritious fruit and also consume it at sehri. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A shopkeeper sorts dates in Srinagar during Ramadhan 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Men offer Zuhr prayers during Ramadhan in Srinagar on Monday April 4, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir