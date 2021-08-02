In Pictures: 'Stolen' Rice Cookers Create Bomb Scare on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road

Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Police said the containers were found empty and apparently seemed to be stolen property abandoned by thieves.
"The rice cookers were checked by Bomb Disposal Squad of Police Budgam but all the four rice cookers were found empty. Apparently the rice cookers seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves, " police said.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir