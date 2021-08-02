Photos

In Pictures: 'Stolen' Rice Cookers Create Bomb Scare on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road

Four rice cookers were found in suspicious circumstances at Agrikalan Magam on Srinagar-Gulmarg road Monday morning prompting the police's Bomb Disposal Squad to rush to the spot.
In Pictures: 'Stolen' Rice Cookers Create Bomb Scare on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road
A member of Bomb disposal squad walks towards the suspected IED site on Srinagar-Gulmarg road in Magam area.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk
Published on
2 min read
Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.
Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.
Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.
Police said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site after four rice cookers were recovered in a suspicious condition at Agri Kalan on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway on Monday, 2 August 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Police said the containers were found empty and apparently seemed to be stolen property abandoned by thieves.
Police said the containers were found empty and apparently seemed to be stolen property abandoned by thieves. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Police said the containers were found empty and apparently seemed to be stolen property abandoned by thieves.
Police said the containers were found empty and apparently seemed to be stolen property abandoned by thieves.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
"The rice cookers were checked by Bomb Disposal Squad of Police Budgam but all the four rice cookers were found empty. Apparently the rice cookers seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves, " police said.
"The rice cookers were checked by Bomb Disposal Squad of Police Budgam but all the four rice cookers were found empty. Apparently the rice cookers seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves, " police said.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Bomb disposal squad
Bomb Scare
Srinagar-Gulmarg Highway

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com