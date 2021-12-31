In Pictures: The Making Of Traditional Kashmiri Reed Mat 'Waghoo'

The process begins by fastening interwoven bundles of dried paddy grass between two wooden frames, which later hold the reed straws together. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Women weaving traditional Kashmiri reed mat 'Waghoo' in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
'Waghoo' has been an important part of Kashmiri matting culture providing resistance from bone chilling cold winter cold due to its insulating properties. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
However, the traditional Kashmiri reed mat is fast being relegated to memory due to the onslaught from modern synthetic mattings lately. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
