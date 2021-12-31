Photos

In Pictures: The Making Of Traditional Kashmiri Reed Mat 'Waghoo'

The traditional mats are fast being relegated to memory due to onslaught from modern synthetic mattings.
In Pictures: The Making Of Traditional Kashmiri Reed Mat 'Waghoo'
A Kashmiri woman weaves a traditional reed mat locally known as 'Waghoo' in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Photo Desk
The process begins by fastening interwoven bundles of dried paddy grass between two wooden frames, which later hold the reed straws together.
The process begins by fastening interwoven bundles of dried paddy grass between two wooden frames, which later hold the reed straws together. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Women weaving traditional Kashmiri reed mat 'Waghoo' in Srinagar.
Women weaving traditional Kashmiri reed mat 'Waghoo' in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
'Waghoo' has been an important part of Kashmiri matting culture providing resistance from bone chilling cold winter cold due to its insulating properties.
'Waghoo' has been an important part of Kashmiri matting culture providing resistance from bone chilling cold winter cold due to its insulating properties. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
However, the traditional Kashmiri reed mat is fast being relegated to memory due to the onslaught from modern synthetic mattings lately.
However, the traditional Kashmiri reed mat is fast being relegated to memory due to the onslaught from modern synthetic mattings lately. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A group of women weaving traditional Kashmiri reed mat 'Waghoo' in Srinagar.
A group of women weaving traditional Kashmiri reed mat 'Waghoo' in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Kashmir
Kashmiri Culture
Waghoo
Traditional Kashmiri Reed Mat
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com