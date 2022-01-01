In Pictures: Tourists Throng Gulmarg To Celebrate New Year

Youth enjoy on New Year eve at famous tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday December 31, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A tourist skiing at Gulmarg on New Year Eve on Friday December 31, 2021.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
Tourists queue at a counter to get tickets for Gondola ride at Gulmarg on Friday December 31, 2021.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
A group of tourists welcome new year 2022 at Gulmarg on Friday December 31, 2021.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
Youth enjoying the 2022 new year party at Gulmarg. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A view of snow clad hutments in the upper reaches of Gulmarg on Saturday January 1, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
People burst firecrackers to welcome new year 2022 at Gulmarg. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
J&K Tourism is holding a winter carnival at the world famous tourist destination to woo tourists. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir