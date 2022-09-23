In Pictures: Tourists Throng Maharaja Palace At Gulmarg On Hari Singh's Birth Anniversary

Women look at artefacts at Maharaja Palace built by Maharaja Hari Singh, at Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, on Friday September 23, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The 8700 sq ft Palace was built by Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Maharaja of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir in early 19th century. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The Maharaja Palace houses some of the masterpiece artefacts of the Maharaja reign. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A woman tourist tries a metallic body armour of the Maharaja reign at the Maharaja Palace at Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday September 23, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A tourist clicks photographs of Maharaja Hari Singh's portrait at Maharaja Palace at Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday September 23, 2022Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir