Women look at artefacts at Maharaja Palace built by Maharaja Hari Singh, at Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, on Friday September 23, 2022. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: Tourists Throng Maharaja Palace At Gulmarg On Hari Singh's Birth Anniversary The 8700 sq ft Palace was built by Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Maharaja of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir in early 19th century.