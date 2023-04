Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos

In Pictures: Tulip Garden Draws Tourists Despite Inclement Weather

Despite the inclement weather, tourists are flocking the famed Tulip garden in Srinagar. As per officials, over one lakh tourists have visited the garden within the first ten days of its opening. 1.6 million tulips are in full bloom at the world’s largest garden situated at the banks of Dal lake.