In Pictures: Two-day Mega Flower Show Begins At Botanical Garden Srinagar

The first of its kind mega flower show is being organised by the Floriculture Department to provide a platform for flower growers to showcase their produce to attract buyers. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
The festival is being organised as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of India's Independence. Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
A map of India is seen embellished in flowers during a mega flower show at the Botanical Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar on Friday May 20, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
A group of girls display live flowers during a mega flower show at the Botanical Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar on Friday May 20, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
Cut flowers stuffed as a pair of oxen tied by a yoke during a mega flower show at the Botanical Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar on Friday May 20, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir