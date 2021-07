J&K Police personnel move in an armoured car near the site of a gunfight in Srinagar's Eidgah area on Friday, 16 July 2021. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: Two ISJK Militants Killed in Srinagar Irfan Ahmed Sofi and Bilal Ahmed, who had joined militancy on December 14, 2020, were killed in a gunfight early morning in Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar, police said.

Police said two militants belonging to ISJK outfit were killed in the gunfight. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The residential house in which the militants were hiding was damaged in the firefight. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Police said both the slain were residents of Natipora Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Locals try to douse the flames after the gunfight ended in Eidgah area. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir