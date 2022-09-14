In Pictures: Walnut Harvesting

After the entry of walnuts from California, Chile and China into the Indian market, Kashmir’s industry has suffered a setback, said local growers. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
But because of their quality and affordable price, local market is good for walnut growers in Kashmir, they said. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Traders say the entry of walnuts imported from California, Chile and China into the Indian market has necessitated price rise for the local ones.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Women remove outer shells of walnuts during the harvesting process, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Monday 12 September 2022. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Dooeyn are a special part of Kashmir's culture and a sign of communal harmony. On the occasion of Hindu festival Shivratri, Muslims in Kashmir gift walnuts to their Pandit neighbours and friends. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
A non-local labourer unloading a basket of walnuts to let them dry out in the sun, on Monday 12 September 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir